How A Minnesota Man Survived Being Trapped Under a Tree for 4 Days

But this time, a freak accident happened. As Ceplecha hacked away at the trees towering above him, one of the oaks fell — on top of him. It only took a split-second to happen and suddenly the man was on the ground, his legs instantly broken and pinned beneath the gigantic log, his torso twisted in an uncomfortable upright position.

Ceplecha had no cell phone on him. He also lives alone and had no nearby neighbors that he could yell to for help. His only option was to lay there and wait until somebody found him. So that’s what he did — for more than four days.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his son, Miles, Ceplecha survived the ordeal thanks to his wit and ingenuity:

“Throughout his isolation, Jonathan ate plants and insects within arm's reach, drank sweat and rainwater that he collected in his clothes, and covered his head in his shirt during the nights to keep the insects off as he slept.”

Ceplecha also occupied his mind during the 100-plus hours he was trapped under the tree:

“He kept his sanity by breaking down every day into hours, and each hour into 5-minute segments. As someone of a heavy faith, he prayed to himself often, and tried to distract himself from panic by meditating and inventing rhythms to follow from dawn to dusk.”

Ceplecha was finally discovered just before 4 p.m. on Monday, August 31. His ex-wife had decided to visit the property after his family had grown concerned because he wasn’t answering their calls. The school where Ceplecha worked as a teacher had also gotten in touch with his family after he failed to show up for classes on Friday and Monday.